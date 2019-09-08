TSREDCO to handle GHMC’s rooftop solar generation project

The long pending project for installation of rooftop solar energy systems on GHMC buildings could progress further, with the standing committee during its recent meeting clearing the proposal to hand over the job to Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) under Capex model.

The standing committee has accorded approval for sanction of close to ₹3.5 crore for design, supply, installation and commissioning of 941 kWp (Kilowatts at peak) solar PV grid-connected roof top system under net metering, at 42 GHMC office buildings in the city. The capital investment is after deduction of 25 per cent subsidy offered by TSREDCO, informed officials. Energy generation per annum is estimated to be 15.6 lakh units, resulting in savings of more than ₹ 1.4 crore on the power bills.

The project was first mooted by the corporation in 2016, whereupon TERI (The Energy and Resource Institute) was appointed as the consultant to carry out the feasibility study. A total of 58 buildings located in various zones of GHMC were surveyed, of which 42 properties, including corporate office, and zonal and circle offices, were recommended for installation of roof top solar panels, with available free rooftop space of 15,557 square metres. When it came to implementation model, GHMC authorities initially favoured RESCO model, whereby a private agency would be chosen to invest, install and maintain the plants up to 25 years, with GHMC only paying for the units generated. But the model had its disadvantages such as fixed tariff for 25 years, and caveats that would force GHMC to pay the agency, were the buildings to be dismantled before completion of 25 years, or extension works were to be taken up, resulting in loss of generation.

Under Capex model, besides the 25 per cent subsidy, and five-year maintenance contract, power would come free of cost for GHMC. The installation cost of ₹3.5 crore could be recovered within 30-month payback period, which is less than the maintenance guarantee period, officials informed. The project was initially delayed owing to issues in funding, and later by reluctance of empanelled agencies under the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy to do projects with less than 100kW installed capacity at each instance. None of the GHMC buildings singly had the space to accommodate 100 kW production capacity. Model code of conduct for successive Assembly and Lok Sabha elections compounded the delay. Now that the TSREDCO has come forward for implementing it, GHMC can look forward to economising on the power bills.

“TSREDCO has already installed roof top solar systems on 11 government buildings, prominent among them being Raj Bhavan, Salar Jung Museum and MCRHRD complex. They all have been successful and Raj Bhavan is also pumping power into the grid,” informed Venumadhav, the Executive Engineer in charge of the project.