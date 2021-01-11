TSREDCO bags national energy conservation award

‘TS first in India to incorporate ECBC in Municipal Act’

Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) has bagged the national energy conservation award in the State Designated Agencies category for implementing and promoting various energy conservation programmes.

Instituted jointly by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency and Ministry of Power, the awards are given to Industries, State Designated Agencies, Urban Local Bodies, Energy Efficient Appliances, Transport, Buildings and Institutions in recognition of their conservation measures every year.

The 30th national energy conservation awards were presented virtually on Monday.

Vice-chairman and managing director of TSREDCO, N. Janaiah said they were selected for award for effectively supporting and implementing energy conservation programmes such as energy conservation building code (ECBC), LED street lights programme, distribution of energy efficient appliances, perform, achieve and trade scheme, energy efficiency demonstrations, organising energy conservation day and week celebrations and presenting energy conservation awards.

He stated that Telangana is the first State in in the country to incorporate ECBC in the State specific Municipal Act. With the mandatory ECBC compliance in the State, more than 137 buildings were complied with an estimated energy savings of 65 million units. On LED street lights programme, he noted that conventional street lights were replaced with LED lights in 73 ULBs and the installation of 12 lakh LED street lights has saved 468 MU of energy.

TSREDCO was implementing the programme for installation of LED street lights in 12,753 gram panchayats across the State. Besides, the distribution of various energy efficient appliances such as 9W LED bulbs, 20W LED tube lights and 28W Brush-less DC (BLDC) fans at affordable rates to end users was under progress and the programme has already save 491 MU of energy.

Under the ‘perform, achieve and trade’ scheme, about 2.5 lakh tonnes of oil equivalent of energy has been saved in the first two cycles, Mr. Janaiah stated. Since 2017-18, another 4.6 MU energy has been saved under various energy efficiency demonstration programmes in the State.