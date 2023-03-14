TSPSC paper leak case transferred to SIT

March 14, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated March 16, 2023 11:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

The case in connection with the question paper leakage of the Assistant Engineer exam conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has been transferred to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), Central Crime Station (CCS) of Hyderabad City Police. The case will be investigated under the direct supervision of Additional Commissioner of Police (Crimes and SIT) A. R. Srinivas with immediate effect, said a memo released by the department.

The case has been registered at the Begum Bazar Police Station under sections 409, 420, 120(B) of IPC and 66B, 66C, 70 of the IT Act and Section 4 of the Telangana Public Examination (Prevention of Malpractices and Unfair Means) Act 1997.