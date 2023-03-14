HamberMenu
TSPSC Paper leak: 9 accused sent to 14 days judicial remand

March 14, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated March 16, 2023 11:46 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The nine accused persons in the TSPSC question paper leak case on Tuesday were sent to judicial remand for 14 days. The woman accused, Renuka Rathod, has been sent to Chanchalguda central prison and the other eight persons have been sent to Cherlapally central prison.

The Begum Bazar Police in its remand copy asked the XVII Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Hyderabad to send the accused persons for judicial remand of 14 days to complete the investigation. The police will be filing a custody petition before the court for reconstruction of the crime and further investigation in these cases, said the report.

