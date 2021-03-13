TSPSC mail ID spoofed

Hyderabad

13 March 2021 23:33 IST

Telangana State Public Service Commission secretary A Vani Prasad lodged a complaint with Hyderabad Cyber Crime police stating that some cyber fraudsters spoofed the commission’s mail ID and sent a mail to Twitter to verify the handle.

Police said that the fraudster sent the mail with seven official accounts of Telangana State Public Service Commission, which were already verified and another unverified handle link.

“The Twitter people suspected the mail to be a fake, and sent it to the director of Telangana Digital Media, who in turn alerted the TSPSC officials to verify the email id,” the officer said.

Advertising

Advertising

The officials checked their mail ID outbox and found that no such mail was sent to Twitter from them to verify ‘TRteam_Official’ handle. Based on the complaint, a case was registered and a probe is on.