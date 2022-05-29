TSPCB serves ‘stop production’ order on RFCL

‘Non-compliance’ with consent conditions and ‘failure’ to adhere to emission norms

The Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) has served “stop production” order on the Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) plant located in the industrial hub of Ramagundam in Peddapalli district citing “non-compliance” with the consent conditions and “failure” to take adequate measures to control the ammonia emissions.

The orders to this effect were issued on Saturday under Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 1988, TSPCB sources said.

The gas-based industry is engaged in production of ammonia and prilled urea catering to the fertiliser requirements of farmers in the State and elsewhere in the country.

The RFCL started commercial operations last year as a joint venture firm after the revival of the defunct sick unit of the Fertiliser Corporation of India (FCI) at Ramagundam, sources added.

The FCI’s coal-based fertiliser plant in Ramagundam was closed in 1999 owing to high production costs.

The TSPCB’s order follows an inspection of the RFCL by its task force team on Saturday.

Earlier, Ramagundam MLA Korukanti Chandar filed complaints with the TSPCB alleging ammonia gas leakages and “air and water pollution” being caused by the industry in the midst of the residential area.

Sources in the TSPCB maintained that the “stop production” orders were served on the RFCL for allegedly failing to meet the emission standards with regard to stack and ambient air quality monitoring (AAQM) and provide sewage treatment plant for the residential colony abutting the industry, among other “non-compliances” of the Consent for Operation (CFO) order.

Sources claimed that ammonia emissions/leakages were observed from urea prilling tower, ammonia storage tanks and ammonia production plant.

As per monitoring of the urea prilling tower conducted on April 24 this year, it was found that the suspended particulate matter (SPM) exceeded the stipulated standards, sources in TSPCB added.

However, sources in the RFCL maintained that the sophisticated ammonia gas sensors equipped with alarm system were installed at 51 locations and online continuous emission monitoring systems were in place at strategic locations connected to the TSPCB’s Web server.

Sources added that the production operations at the RFCL came to a halt following the TSPCB’s order to stop production with immediate effect. However, the processing of raw materials already in the production channels will be exhausted by Tuesday morning, sources added.

The RFCL officials could not be reached for its comment.