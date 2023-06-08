TSMSIDC bags ISO 9001 quality management certification

June 08, 2023 08:00 am | Updated 10:46 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) has been awarded with an ISO 9001 quality management certification from the TUV NORD group.

The certificate is valid for a period of three years from May 5, 2023 till May 4, 2026. TSMIDC was awarded the certificate for design and development of civil infrastructure works such as hospitals and medical colleges and procurement and management of medicines, surgical consumables, diagnostic reagents, medical equipment and its maintenance for all government hospitals in the State.

The certification is awarded on seven quality management principles which are customer focus, leadership, engagement of people, process approach, improvement, evidence based decision making and relationship management.

Managing Director of TSMSIDC, Chandrashekar Reddy said that the department had been working since the last 8 to 10 months to meet the requirements for certification.