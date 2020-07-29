TSMDC to ramp up limestone mining activity

HYDERABAD

29 July 2020 23:49 IST

Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC), which is already carrying mining operations for limestone at Venkatramapuram village (Kodad mandal, Suryapet district) over an extent of 9.9 acres, has also got government permission for mining lease in Karimnagar and Mahabubabad districts for 28.63 hectares.

Two applications in forest areas - one in Talapusalapalli of Mahabubabad district and other in Nemaillikonda of Jagityal district are pending approval from various departments. Reconnaissance stage exploration in 10 limestone clusters, including eight in Telangana, one each in Jharkhand and Odisha at cost of ₹30.89 crore has been completed with the National Mineral Exploration Trust Fund (NMET) for delineating more potential blocks for carrying out detailed exploration.

In Telangana clusters, the Ministry of Mines has been approached for carrying out exploration for identifying cement grade limestone and for putting the blocks for auction, said TSMDC Managing Director G. Malsur. The government had also issued orders reserving manganese mineralised area for mining over 120.61 acres at Pimperkunt village (Bheempur mandal, Adilabad district) and general exploration stage to be taken up with NMET funds. Manganese steel has 13% manganese which is very strong and is used for railway tracks, rifle barrels, etc. The metal is used to produce a variety of important alloys and to deoxidise steel and desulfurize. It is used in dry cell batteries too, explained the MD. Approval from NMET was obtained for carrying exploration for identifying molybdenum mineralisation in parts of Karimnagar and Siddipet districts. It is an important metal for making stainless steel, alloy steels, electronic devices and to make heating elements used in high temperature electric furnaces.

Advertising

Advertising

TSMDC has applied for permissions to carry out quarrying for Quartz and Feldspar over 2,392 hectares area for which survey work with forest and mining officials has been completed with applications at various stages of approval. The corporation got a revenue of ₹7.92 crore for limestone and granite mining. Environmental clearances are awaited for road metal mining in and around Hyderabad in two different locations, he added.