TSMDC earns high revenue through sand mining

HYDERABAD

02 April 2019 23:36 IST

Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC) has earned outstanding revenue in sand mining, during the financial year 2018-19, outdoing itself the previous year, a press release informed.

The revenue from sand mining stood at ₹886.42 crore in the year, compared to ₹678.35 crore in 2017-18, an increase of more than 30 %, it said. The total sand sales after formation of the state was ₹2,415.35 crore.

The corporation is able to provide uninterrupted sand supplies to all irrigation projects, Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya, and the 2BHK housing programme, the note said. Besides, sand was supplied to the Hyderabad city at very reasonable rates.

TSMDC is venturing into granite mining, quartz and feldspar mining too in future, and is in the process of obtaining necessary clearances, the note said. It is currently undertaking exploration of 17 limestone blocks in and outside the State.