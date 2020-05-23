TSLDA district units to be activated for dairy sector growth: Minister

HYDERABAD

23 May 2020 23:20 IST

The State government has decided to empower the Telangana State Live Stock Development Agency (TSLDA) and its district branches by providing the required infrastructure and capacity building.

A committee headed by secretary (animal husbandry) Anita Rajendra, TSLDA chairman Rajeshwar Rao, CEO Manju Vani, director (AH) Laxma Reddy and MD of Vijaya Dairy Srinivasa Rao has been constituted to look into the needs of TSLDA at the State and district level.

The decision was taken at a meeting held by Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Talasani Srinivas Yadav here on Saturday. He stated that TSLDA committees for 32 districts would be appointed soon as part of the government’s plans to develop the dairy farming sector, not only to meet the State’s demand but also other needy states.

He said that the honorarium for Gopala Mitras, veterinary care volunteers, was increased to ₹8,500 per month from ₹3,500, recognising their role in the growth of dairy farming in villages. Gopala Mitras were being told to conduct artificial insemination camps in villages for quality cattle.

The Minister explained that about 16 lakh doses of semen were being collected at the Karimnagar centre every year and a similar centre at Kamsanipally would start functioning over the next three months. The semen collected from quality cattle would be frozen and used for artificial insemination across the State. He told the officials to establish a laboratory to monitor the quality of milk produced and semen collected in the State.

He asked the MD of Vijaya Dairy to have mutual cooperation with Mulkanoor, Karimnagar and Narmul cooperative dairies for exchange of milk and milk products when in need to meet the demand.