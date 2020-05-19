TSIIC issues guidelines to put industry back on track

HYDERABAD

There are 104 Industrial Area Local Authorities and 154 industrial parks in the State

Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) has instructed officials concerned of the over 150 industrial parks under its fold to get industries back on track as soon as possible.

In doing so, guidelines issued by Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Telangana government has to be complied with. All due precautions as well as measures ought to be taken such as sanitisation of the industrial parks, adherence to physical distancing norms and provision of amenities/facilities for workers like logistics, PPE and ensuring safety of workers.

The TSIIC has 104 Industrial Area Local Authority (IALAs) and 154 industrial parks. Its zonal managers and officers are nominated as Commissioners/Executive Officers for the industrial parks to discharge statutory powers and functions of municipal corporations, municipalities and gram panchayats.

Stating this, a release said TSIIC has issued guidelines on COVID-19 to all the officials in charge on the standard operating procedure (SOP) for social distancing for offices, workplaces, factories and establishments in line with orders issued by Industries Department.

A set of instructions had also given to the industrial units include those to make logistic arrangements for employees transportation; provide ambulance services and identification of designated COVID-19 hospitals; and adhere to safety standards in line with the guidelines of Factories Department and the State Pollution Control Board. State level teams had been constituted to monitor the sanitation drive and safety measures in all industrial parks/ estates.

The release said as part of an awareness creation initiative posters on the SOP for industrial units in the IALAs have been pasted at all the units and prominent places in the industrial parks. Display boards listing important contacts of response team for COVID-19 have been put up at vantage positions in the IALA and parks.