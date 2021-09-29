TSIC invites entries from innovators

HYDERABAD

29 September 2021

The Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) is inviting applications for the second cohort of i2E Lab, a 14-week pre-incubation programme designed to nurture early stage ideas.

A world-class curriculum, access to mentors and funds, prototyping facilities and a platform focused on experimenting solutions are among features of the programme that TSIC offers in partnership with Makeroom India, a release from IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao’s office said.

Chief Innovation Officer to Telangana government Shanta Thoutam said, “In the first cohort, we helped the finalists collectively raise over ₹80 lakh in funding and market access. Through i2E labs, we will be scaling early stage ideas, student innovations and startups by supporting them with resources pertinent to idea validation, mentorship, business development, pitching, market access and funding connect.”

Founder of Makeroom Pranav Hebbar said, “In i2E Lab, we work hand-in-hand with each team, making the right connections to test, build and scale. With the right mentors and collaborators from industry, government and startup ecosystem, we create opportunities to test, build and iterate faster and enter the market.”