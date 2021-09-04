The Telangana State Innovation Cell will now be led former T-Hub vice president Dr Shanta Thoutam as its chief innovation officer (CIO). The TSIC was established in 2017 to promote entrepreneurship and innovation. She also served as officer on special duty for Textiles and Handicrafts. She succeeds Ravi Narayan who also served as chief executive officer of T - Hub.
TSIC gets new CIO
Staff Reporter
Hyderabad,
September 04, 2021 23:52 IST
