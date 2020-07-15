TSHRC moved for action against corporator’s spouse

HYDERABAD

15 July 2020 00:11 IST

Woman says her husband was assaulted by B. Sridhar Goud

A woman moved the Telangana State Human Right Commission, alleging that the husband of a corporator and his associates ‘outraged her modesty’ and used expletives against her and assaulted her spouse.

The petition was submitted to the TSHRC on Monday, and the issue came to light a day later after the panel called for a report from the Rachakonda police.

The woman named eight persons, including Boduppal corporator’s husband B Sridhar Goud.

She alleged that Goud and his associates had trespassed into her house, and when her husband, Purender Reddy, had tried to intervene, they had assaulted him with sticks after which he was admitted into a private hospital at Banjara Hills for treatment.

While a case was registered under the Indian Penal Code, the petitioner said the police were not taking action against the accused, and sought the TSHRC’s intervention.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Congress criticised the police for “not taking any action” against the Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader. TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy said a video of the attack went viral. “They did not even listen to the minor boy who pleaded with them to spare their father.”