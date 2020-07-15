TSHRC moved for action against corporator’s spouse

A woman moved the Telangana State Human Right Commission, alleging that the husband of a corporator and his associates ‘outraged her modesty’ and used expletives against her and assaulted her spouse.
The petition was submitted to the TSHRC on Monday, and the issue came to light a day later after the panel called for a report from the Rachakonda police.
The woman named eight persons, including Boduppal corporator’s husband B Sridhar Goud.
She alleged that Goud and his associates had trespassed into her house, and when her husband, Purender Reddy, had tried to intervene, they had assaulted him with sticks after which he was admitted into a private hospital at Banjara Hills for treatment.
While a case was registered under the Indian Penal Code, the petitioner said the police were not taking action against the accused, and sought the TSHRC’s intervention.
Meanwhile, the Telangana Congress criticised the police for “not taking any action” against the Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader. TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy said a video of the attack went viral. “They did not even listen to the minor boy who pleaded with them to spare their father.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath