TSGenco hydel played a key role in grid frequency upkeep: CMD

HYDERABAD

26 July 2020 08:48 IST

It contributed over 44% of Genco’s total hydel generation

Chairman and Managing Director of Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TS-Genco) D. Prabhakar Rao visited the 6×150 MW Srisailam Left Bank underground hydro-electric generation at facility Srisailam on Saturday and reviewed the performance of the hydel station.

He complimented the engineers of the power station as TS-Genco has generated over 4,509 million units (MU) of energy last year (2019-20) with the SLB power station contributing over 44.2% (1,993 MU) of it. Besides, the power station had also played a key role in helping maintain the grid frequency during the hours of need such as lighting switch-off event held this year with its reversible pumping mode generation.

According to TS-Genco officials, Mr. Prabhakar Rao went round Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, Air-Conditioning wings and Master Control Room and enquired with the engineers manning them about problems, if any.

Works inspected

He walked around the power house from zero level to service bay and inspected some maintenance works going on there.

Mr. Prabhakar Rao hoped that they would better the last year’s hydel generation given the good beginning of flood season this year.

Last year, the hydel contribution to the total generation of TS-Genco from all of its generating stations was nearly 18%.

The officials stated that SLB power house has generated over 105 MU of energy this flood season starting from July 19.

The power station has generated nearly 134 MU of energy till July 24 this year since April 1.

Flood to Jurala, located in the upstream of Krishna river, has also helped generation of about 82 MU energy at Jurala (6×39 MW) and Lower Jurala (6×40 MW) power stations since July 14. In 2019-20, the two hydel stations have generated over 640 MU energy during the flood season.

One of the units in Jurala power house is under outage since October 16 last year following some mechanical problems generated in the unit due to reverse power.