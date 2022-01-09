TSGenco completes BTPS with commercial operation of fourth unit

First three units have so far generated over 4,300 million units of energy

Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TSGenco) has completed the execution 4×270 (1,080) megawatt Bhadradri Thermal Power Station, a greenfield project near Manuguru in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, with the commissioning of fourth unit of the project on Sunday.

The commercial operation date (COD) of fourth unit was declared at 08:37 hours on January 9 after required trial run of the unit for 72 hours continuously with full load. The first three units commenced commercial operation on June 5, 2020, on December 12, 2020 and on March 27, 2021, respectively.

According to the Genco officials, the fourth unit has generated about 35 million units of in-firm energy till its COD. “We have been able to complete the project despite National Green Tribunal stay on works initially, COVID-induced delays and other elements who tried to scuttle the progress of the project,” a senior executive of the power utility said.

After the NGT stay secured by an NGO against the project conceived with sub-critical technology, works commenced in October 2017 with an estimated cost of ₹25,000 crore and due to delays the cost was revised to ₹29,700 crore including ₹680 crore allocated for flu gas desulphurization (FGD) plant to remove sulphur dioxides from the gas produced by boilers and furnaces to check the air pollution.

The first three units of the power plant have so far (till January 8) generated nearly 4,300 million units since their commercial operation commenced. Availability of 270 MW capacity is expected to help the Discoms during the peak demand periods in summer and peak of agricultural seasons. It is the first power plant to be conceived and completed after formation of Telangana.