TSFDC to organise nature camp, bird walk on March 2, 3

March 01, 2024 04:24 am | Updated 04:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana State Forest Development Corporation (TSFDC) is organising a nature camp on March 2 and 3 in Forestrek Park, Chilkur, and a bird walk on March 3, at Botanical Garden, Kondapur.

Team building activities, tent pitching, night trekking with lanterns, night camping, camp fire, bird walk, nature trail, and adventure games will be part of the two-day nature walk. Fee for participation will be ₹2,400 per individual above 12 years and ₹1,400 per individual between 5 and 12 years of age.

The bird walk will be conducted between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., which includes complimentary golf cart trail and breakfast. Entry fee is ₹300 per head.

Those interested in participating can contact 9493549399 or 9346364583 for more details.

