GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TSFDC to organise nature camp, bird walk on March 2, 3

March 01, 2024 04:24 am | Updated 04:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana State Forest Development Corporation (TSFDC) is organising a nature camp on March 2 and 3 in Forestrek Park, Chilkur, and a bird walk on March 3, at Botanical Garden, Kondapur.

Team building activities, tent pitching, night trekking with lanterns, night camping, camp fire, bird walk, nature trail, and adventure games will be part of the two-day nature walk. Fee for participation will be ₹2,400 per individual above 12 years and ₹1,400 per individual between 5 and 12 years of age.

The bird walk will be conducted between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., which includes complimentary golf cart trail and breakfast. Entry fee is ₹300 per head.

Those interested in participating can contact 9493549399 or 9346364583 for more details.

Related Topics

Hyderabad

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.