TSEWIDC engineer suspended, memo to three officials

27 August 2020 21:47 IST

An assistant executive engineer with Telangana State Education Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSEWIDC), Nizamabad division, was placed under suspension by the District Collector Narayana Reddy.

Mr. Reddy on Thursday inspected construction works of Minority Residential School for Girls at Panduparam village in Bodhan mandal and found disparities between work on ground and work recorded in the measurement book, following which he suspended AEE N. Nageshwar Rao and issued memos to AEE Chakrapani, Deputy EE Anji Reddy and District Minority Welfare Officer R Ratna.

Mr. Reddy also found that AEE Rao had sent proposals for release of funds pertaining to some works, which were yet to be completed and misguided the senior officials. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that stringent action would be taken against those who violate the duty chart.

