TSERC unmoved by HMR plea on power bill relief

HYDERABAD

31 October 2020 20:05 IST

Metro Rail to get relief of de-rated power demand only from April 29

The impact of COVID-19 induced lockdown on Hyderabad Metro Rail (L&T Metro-Hyderabad) is likely to be harsher with the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) providing relief in the matter of availing de-rated contracted maximum demand (power).

In spite of not operating the metro train services in the City from March 22, the Regulatory Commission has issued orders recently to provide relief to the management of HMR on the contract maximum demand (CMD) only from April 29, the day on which certain relaxations were given by the TSERC to mitigate the impact of COVID lockdown.

Although the shopping malls, which are part of HMR system, were re-opened from June 8, the metro train services were, however, resumed three months later — from September 7. The regulatory body had issued orders on April 29, following a representation made by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry and a few other industry bodies, relaxing some provisions of general terms and conditions of supply (GTCS) — de-rating of CMD to high tension (HT) consumers based on request.

Advertising

Advertising

The management of HMR wrote to the power supply licensee — Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd — on May 1, 6 and 8 to de-rate the CMD for the lockdown period from from 8,900 KVA to 2,000 KVA to four malls (HT-II) at Punjagutta, Irrummanzil,Moosarambagh and Hi-Tec City and from 18,250 KVA to 3,900 KVA to its installations/receiving sub-stations (HT-V-B) at Uppal, Miyapur, MGBS and Yousufguda.

However, without considering its request the Discom had issued electricity bills without de-rating the CMD, the HMR management on its part has paid the charges only as per de-rated CMD. The supply licensee filed a review petition on the April 29 order of the Commission but the Commission had dismissed on May 13. De-rating of CMD was agreed upon by the licensee on May 16.

As the licensee agreed to de-rate the CMD only from May 16 in spite of the relief order issued on April 29, the management of HMR has requested the Commission to direct the licensee to provide relief from the day of announcement of lockdown — March 22.

The regulatory body made it clear that its April 29 order was suo motu and it applies only retrospectively and observed that “it may not be appropriate to interfere in the matter” — its April 29 order — for extending the relief with retrospective effect — from the date of announcement of the lockdown.