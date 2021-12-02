TSERC tells Discoms to file retail tariff in 7 days

HYDERABAD

02 December 2021 23:31 IST

Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) has directed the two power distribution companies (Discoms) in the State – TSSPDCL and TSNPDCL – to file the retail supply tariffs (RST) being proposed by them for the 2022-23 financial year within seven days.

It was on November 30, the two Discoms have filed their Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR) for the year 2022-23. In a communication sent to the two Discoms on Thursday, the TSERC directed the two distribution utilities to file their proposed tariffs within seven days.

The Commission also stated that the period of 120 days would be reckoned with on and from the date of filing the proposed tariffs for fixing the tariff for the 2022-23 financial year.

