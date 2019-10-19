TSCHE officials discuss collaboration areas with Harvard representative

Days after a TSCHE delegation’s visit to Harvard University, a representative of the Lakshmi Mittal South Asia Institute (LMSAI) at Harvard visited the higher education council’s office here on Friday.

Savitha G. Ananth, who is the programme manager, Building Bharat – Boston Biosciences (B4) Programme, LMSAI, held discussions with B. Vinod Kumar, vice-chairman of Telangana State Planning Board and TSCHE officials. Mr. Vinod Kumar suggested that LMSAI explore the possibility of setting up of research centres in Hyderabad and work towards solutions to deal with unique diseases like Thalassemia mostly prevalent in the tribal areas of Telangana.

He said the State government through TSCHE would be keen to host the research scholars and faculty from Harvard with active support of LMSAI.

TSCHE chairman T. Papi Reddy, and vice-chairmen V. Venkata Ramana and R. Limbadri also held discussions on various possible collaborations with LMSAI.

One of the key programmes with LMSAI is the DBT-funded B4 Programme, which has three unique activities to promote and facilitate creation of new knowledge in biosciences. These activities include 18 months’ fellowship to Life Sciences students in Harvard, workshops for young scientists in courses related to biosciences and annual seminars in India.