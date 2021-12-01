TSCHE chairman for helpline on vaccination

‘Helpline should come to the rescue of students who have missed out on vaccination’

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) chairman and professor R. Limbadri on Wednesday told Osmania University College of Engineering (UCE) authorities to create a helpline for students on issues like COVID vaccination.

Addressing a gathering at the orientation programme for the new batch of first year students of the college, he said that such a helpline should come to the rescue of students some of whom have missed out on vaccination. The TSCHE chairman also made it clear that there should not be an iota of tolerance in case of ragging by seniors.

He suggested them to approach any of the professors if they come across instances of ragging. “The body language of the new students here suggests that they are determined to achieve new heights and bring laurels not only to the institution but to their respective families,” he said.

Osmania University vice-chancellor and professor D. Ravinder said that “reform, transform and perform” should be the strategy of students to reach their cherished goals. While college principal Sriram Venkatesh listed out the facilities the prestigious institution was extending to students, vice-principal Vidya Sagar cautioned students to adhere to the “minimum attendance rules”.

He said that attempts to join long term coaching programmes aiming at other higher institutes of learning by not attending classes would land students in a dicey situation.