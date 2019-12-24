TSCHE announces common entrance test schedule

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education on Tuesday announced the tentative schedule for common entrance tests, including the TS EAMCET.

While the TS EAMCET for engineering would be held from May 5 to May 7 next year, for agriculture stream, the test will be held from May 9 to May 11 next year.

Meanwhile, TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET were scheduled for May 25 next year. The TSPGECET would be held from May 27 to May 20.

Speaking to the media, TSCHE chairman T. Papi Reddy said the one-minute rule would be implemented during the tests. He said fee concessions for students to the SC and ST communities would be made and that a similar move for the differently-abled was being considered.

He said there would be no impact of private universities and only few applications had been received for establishing such varsities. There would not be any drastic increase of seats because of this, he said.

Taking questions on categorisation of universities, Prof Reddy said they had been divided into Greenfield and Brownfield. Greenfiled universities would comprise newly established varsities, and would be fully autonomous. On the other hand, Brownfield universities are those which are established colleges, seeking to be varsities. While existing courses at these varsities would follow government stipulations, newer courses would, however, be autonomous.