TSbPASS ‘cover’ for illegal construction

GHMC, through a press statement on Wednesday, alerted that the allotment of plots in survey numbers 37, 39 and 40 of Gachibowli village is illegal and a bogus activity carried out by one Sri Ramalingeswara Weaker Section Cooperative Housing Society.
The land in the aforementioned survey numbers belongs to the government, and has not been plotted, the statement said.
The illegal allotment came to the civic body’s notice only when applications for building permissions were made through the TSbPASS portal by way of self assessment. Ground verification has proved that the plots were on the government land.
A court case has been pending between the Society and the Revenue department since 2010, and till the case is cleared, no building permissions will be accorded on the said land, the statement said.
False declarations and misrepresentations while seeking building permissions will be viewed seriously and action will be taken as per the TSbPASS Act according to which the applicant and the technical person will be liable for three years’ imprisonment, levy of penalty and confiscation of property, GHMC has warned.
