TSAA sharpens focus on drone pilot training 

The Telangana State Aviation Academy (TSAA) as part of an enhanced focus on drone pilot training has onboarded a new training partner, upgraded the drones and is keen on roping in more working professionals in the area.

Stating an extensive revamp has been undertaken, the Academy said it is collaborating with Hyderabad based Marut Drones.

The sharpening of the focus on drone pilot training is in line with Telangana government’s emphasis on the State being one of the key hubs for drone technology in the country. Also, with opening of the drone sector there has been a surge in demand for talent and skills to pilot drones, TSAA said in a release.

The academy said it has one of the largest airspaces in the country for drone training -- 280 acres flight area and a 920-metre runaway. It has a diverse set of small category drones across types such as Multirotor, Hexacopter Hybrid Survey Drones and VTOLs.

Drone/remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) pilot certification is mandatory to operate drone/RPA as per the Centre’s regulations. TSAA said those completing its programme will become DGCA certified drone pilots. It offers five-day hands-on training programme that covers drone regulations, drone hardware/software internals, drone flying simulations and field drone flying exercises. The academy said it is one of the few flight training organisations approved by the DGCA to offer the training programme.

TSAA said the third batch of drone pilot training is nearing completion. The second batch, which concluded recently, was exclusively for scientific officers from National Remote Sensing Centre and International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT). IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan participated in a function to felicitate the scientists.