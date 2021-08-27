TS writes to Centre

With days left for report to be filed on physical monitoring of Veligonda project in Andhra Pradesh, the Telangana government has written to the Centre to consider whether funding of the project under its Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme was right.

Telangana highlighted in the letter to the Commissioner of State Projects Wing of Ministry of Jalshakti that the project did not have approvals and it was outside Krishna river basin but executed by diverting river water.

The Engineer-in-Chief of irrigation of Telangana C. Muralidhar recalled in the letter that the physical monitoring of the project was to be completed today and the report made available on September 3.

The project was taken up by erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government based on surplus water of Krishna and did not have Central Water Commission clearance. It was an unapproved project as mentioned in a recent Central gazette notification. There was no allocation of water to the project by Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT) - I. The water from the river was sought to be diverted outside the basin which Telangana opposed before KWDT - II.