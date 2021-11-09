TS writes to Centre for adequate fertilizer

Against need of 6.4L tonnes for Oct.-Nov. only 1.55L tonnes supplied so far

Telangana Government has requested the Centre to supply fertilizers required for the 2021-22 Rabi (Yasangi) season as per the plan issued by the Department of Fertilizers stating that there is huge gap in the requirement and supply so far.

In a letter addressed to Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh L. Mandaviya on Tuesday, Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy said as per Rabi plan, about 70 lakh acres was expected to be cultivated with various crops in Telangana and based on it the Department of Fertilizers (DoF)had made an allotment of 20.5 lakh tonnes of various fertilizers to the State with month-wise supplies.

He brought to the notice of the Union Minister that as per the fertilizer supply plan finalised by the DoF the requirement of 2.9 lakh tonnes was estimated for October and another 3.5 lakh tonnes for November. However, allotment of only 1.76 lakh tonnes was made in October and 1.91 lakh tonnes in November. But, the supplies received were 1.19 lakh tonnes and 0.33 lakh tonnes during the two months, till date.

Against the requirement of 6.4 lakh tonnes for the two months, the allotment made was only 3.67 lakh tonnes and supplies made were 1.55 lakh tonnes with a gap of 2.12 lakh tonnes in supplies itself as per the allotment made.

Of the total requirement for the two months, 3 lakh tonnes of urea, 2.5 lakh tonnes of NPK, 0.5 lakh tonnes of DAP and 0.4 lakh tonnes of MoP was to be supplied to the State. However, only 0.89 lakh tonnes of urea and 0.52 lakh tonnes of NPK were supplied so far, Mr. Niranjan Reddy explained in the letter.

Stating that fertilizer companies had already imported fertilizers already and the consignments were berthed, the Telangana Minister requested the Centre to allot 23,000 tonnes of urea in the Western Singapore vessel berthed at Gangavaram port, 10,000 tonnes of DAP in the Nord Peak vessel berthed in Kakinada port, 8,000 tonnes of DAP from a vessel arriving at Kakinada this month, 12,000 tonnes of DAP from stock already available at Visakhapatnam and Kakinada ports.

He also sought an allotment of two additional rakes of urea to KRIBHCO for supply of the soil nutrient to Telangana in November as the company was allotted only 3,000 tonnes of urea to be supplied to the State this month against supply of a minimum of 20,000 tonnes every month.