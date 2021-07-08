TS woos Kitex, flying top leadership by private jet to Hyderabad

HYDERABAD

08 July 2021 21:18 IST

KTR, senior officials to hold discussion with delegation today

The Telangana government has joined a small, but growing list of States keen on wooing Kitex Group that recently announced it was dropping a ₹3,500-crore investment plan in Kerala.

In doing so, the State government seems to have decided to go the extra mile with the Kitex Group, saying a private jet was being sent to bring a delegation of top leadership for discussions in Hyderabad.

A report from Kochi said Kitex Garments managing director Sabu M. Jacob would lead a six-member team to Hyderabad to discuss investment plans worth ₹3,500 crore with the Telangana government on Friday. The team will leave by a private jet being sent by the State government, the report quoting a Kitex press release said.

The group said it had been invited by Telangana Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao. Kitex said a delegation from Telangana would reach Kochi on Friday to discuss possible investments and accompany its team to Hyderabad. Mr. Jacob had already had a round of discussions with officials from the Telangana government and the meeting in Hyderabad would be a follow-up, it said.

At the meeting, Mr. Rao and senior officials from the Industries Department, besides highlighting advantages of investing in Telangana, the investor-friendly climate and the time-bound clearances given, were expected to showcase the mega textile park project in Warangal.

Stating that the meeting scheduled for Friday was based on an appointment sought, a senior official of the Telangana government said the Kitex team was coming to Hyderabad, but no delegation had gone from the State. On the group’s plans for Telangana, the official said Kitex, after announcing it was scrapping the ₹3,500-crore project plan in Kerala, had been evaluating other States. “Only after they come and meet will we know,” he said.

The Kitex group MD stirring up a controversy, alleging harassment by Kerala government agencies, was behind the company dropping the investment plan.