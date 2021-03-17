TS witness highlights KWDT-I view on water allocation

HYDERABAD

‘Circumstances responsible for water allocation change over time and do not get finality’

The expert witness appearing for Telangana before the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT-II) Ghan Shyam Jha, a former Chairman of the Central Water Commission (CWC), has brought to the notice of the tribunal the view taken by KWDT-I on the aspirations of Telangana people in the matter of Krishna waters.

During the cross-examination of the witness by senior counsel appearing for Andhra Pradesh R. Venkataramani before the tribunal headed by Justice Brijesh Kumar in New Delhi on Wednesday, Mr. Jha stated that KWDT-I had recorded that “... the circumstances responsible for water allocation change over time and do not get finality for all times to come. As such it is always subject to review”.

Mr. Jha highlighted the observation made by KWDT-I in support of Telangana’s plea for re-allocation of Krishna waters between it (Telangana) and AP. The hearing on the issue resumed on Wednesday after a very long gap of over one-and-a-half years, first due to the resignation of a judge and later due to the COVID-19 situation.

Presided over by Chairman Justice Brijesh Kumar, members of KWDT-II Justice Rammohan Reddy and Justice S. Talapatra also heard the cross-examination. Mr. Jha clarified that June 1944 agreement and 1951 inter-state conference were more important regarding water allocation to the K.C. Canal system. The cross-examination revolved around K.C. Canal and Nagarjunasagar project.

On behalf of Telangana, senior advocate V. Ravinder Rao, advocate on record Nikhil Swamy, Harish Vaidyanathan, Superintending Engineer (IS&WR) R. Koteswar Rao, Executive Engineer K. Venkata Narayana and others attended the hearing.