TS urges KRMB to stop Handri-Niva expansion

HYDERABAD

28 August 2021 22:19 IST

‘HNSS in violation of KWDT-I award’

The Telangana government has raised objection to the expansion works of “unauthorised Handri-Niva Sujala Sravanti (HNSS) Lift Irrigation Scheme” of Andhra Pradesh from its existing carrying capacity of 3,860 cusecs to 6,300 cusecs and requested the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to restrain AP from diverting water outside the basin and stop the ongoing work.

In a letter addressed to the Chairman of KRMB, Engineer-in-Chief (Irrigation-General) of Telangana C. Muralidhar reiterated that HNSS was an unauthorised project of AP based on surplus water diversion outside the basin as also violation of KWDT-I (Bachawat) Award and the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

In the first week of June this year, the AP government had given administrative approval for expansion of HNSS Phase-I to increase the carrying capacity of 6,300 cusecs by widening the main canal, extension of structures up to 216.3 km length and construction of additional pump houses from pumping stations 1 to 8 with an amount of ₹6,182.2 crore. As per the DPR furnished by AP to KWDT-II (Brijesh Kumar), the project was originally meant to lift 40 tmcft water from 875 ft level of Srisailam reservoir over 120 days – from August to November at the rate of drawing 3,860 cusecs water for taking water as far as 700 km away (Pennar Basin) from the source .

“However, pumps were installed to lift water from 833 ft level of Srisailam at Malyala village in Kurnool district. Later, the feeder channel (canal) to the pump house was extended deep inside Srisailam reservoir foreshore at Muchumarri to draw water from 798 ft level itself,” the ENC said. Diversion 3,860 cusecs itself was illegal.

By changing water drawal level from 875 ft to 798 ft, AP had also changed the period of flood flows drawal (August-November) to draw water stored in the reservoir almost throughout the year, Mr. Muralidhar wrote. As such, KWDT-I award had stated that Srisailam was only a hydro-electric project and no diversion of water outside the basin was allowed from it. KWDT-I had also stipulated that priority be given to in-basin projects while making equitable allocation for future projects. Similarly, KWDT-II had rejected the demands for allocation of Krishna water by erstwhile AP for 29.57 tmcft to KC Canal and 10 tmcft to Tungabhadra High Level Canal since they were serving outside-basin areas.

Further enhancement was untenable as Telangana was pleading for allocation of dependable water to its surplus-based projects within the basin. The ENC urged the KRMB Chairman to stop AP from drawing water to HNSS till KWDT-II finalised the shares.