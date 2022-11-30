TS unveils CASE Mobility Grand Challenge to rev up innovation

November 30, 2022 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana government will organise a C.A.S.E. Mobility Grand Challenge in February to encourage and accelerate innovation by startups in the Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric (C.A.S.E.) mobility sector.

The challenge, open to all registered Indian startups, will be part of the Hyderabad E-Mobility Week programmes coinciding with Formula E Race, which is coming for the first time to India, in Hyderabad.

Unveiling poster and flyer for the C.A.S.E. Mobility Grand Start-up challenge, Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao said the challenge will go a long way in encouraging startups and fostering innovation in upcoming mobility areas. Labour Minister C.Malla Reddy and Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan were among those present on the occasion.

Hyderabad E-Mobility Week, scheduled from February 5-11, will be one of the largest mobility events across the country. Mr.Ranjan said with Hyderabad’s strong focus on creating an ecosystem for startups, the C.A.S.E. Mobility Challenge presents a unique opportunity for the startups to present their solutions in the emerging technologies in mobility at a grand stage.

The objective is to accelerate innovation in the areas of C.A.S.E. mobility. T-Hub, TiHan - the innovation centre of IIT Hyderabad and Telangana Mobility Valley will be supporting the Challenge. The winning ideas will receive prizes up to $100,000 in the form of grants, state-of-the-art incubation facilities and mentorship from industry leaders.

The final round of the challenge is to be held on February 7 in which the top ideas will be presented by the startups in front of an eminent jury, the department of Information Technology, Electronics & Communications said in a release.

Other events forming part of the Hyderabad E-Mobility Week include Rall-E Hyderabad on February 5, an EV rally spanning the city and culminating at the Hitex Exhibition Centre. On February 6, ‘Mobility Next Hyderabad’ sustainable mobility summit, at HICC, will have global leaders, eminent academics, policy makers deliberating on the future of sustainable mobility.

The Hyderabad E-Motor Show 2023 on February 8-9 at Hitex will host global EV, energy storage, charging infrastructure and EV components makers.

Hyderabad E-Prix will be conducted on February 10-11 at Necklace Road Circuit. Formula E is the premier electric single-seater racing series in the world governed by the FIA. With this event, Hyderabad will join the list of E-Prix host cities such as New York, London, Berlin, Seoul, Monaco, and Rome. The event will feature 22 drivers from 11 teams.