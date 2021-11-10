TS tops in street vendors’ loan disbursement

HYDERABAD

10 November 2021 21:18 IST

Under Pattana Pragathi and PM SVANidhi, 95% street vendors accepting digital payments through QR codes

Telangana stands in first place in the country in implementation of PMSVANidhi Scheme – loans to street vendors (SVs) with capital loans of ₹364.42 crore is sanctioned to 3,64,428 street vendors (107.18%) and loans disbursed to 3,45,028 street vendors (101.47%) against the target of 3,40,000.

Under the ‘Pattana Pragathi Programme’ (PPP) and PM SVANidhi, 3,25,744 street vendors (95%) are accepting digital payments through QR codes. A maximum cash incentive of ₹100 is given to each street vendor per month for conducting digital transactions as per the target.

Street vendors have availed cash back of ₹66.02 lakh as an incentive for conducting digital transactions till now, which is 32% of country’s total. An interest subsidy of ₹428.00 lakh for regular repayment of loans has been disbursed, which is 20% of the country’s total, said an official release on Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising

Further, development of street vending zones is being taken up and till now, out of total 2,614 street vending sheds, 1,037 sheds were constructed and 1,577 sheds are under construction. A separate mobile application “Pattana Pragathi – Survey of Street Vendors” was developed where 5,18,912 vendors were identified in addition to exiting 83,666 (620.22% progress).

The ‘PPP’ was launched in all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao during a meeting held with District Collectors, municipal commissioners and others, earlier this year, had identified street vendors’ development as one of the major activities. Minister for Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao called for issuing working capital loans to the street vendors and develop vending zones in ULBs.

Union secretary for housing and urban affairs Durga Shankar Mishra in a tweet has congratulated TS in effective implementation of PM SVANidhi Scheme and becoming first to get 100 % loans distributed to its targeted 3.40 lakh SVs. He also said that this milestone was achieved on the auspicious occasion of Diwali eve and stated that it should inspire all other States and Union Territories, the release added.