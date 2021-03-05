TS topped the charts in Mudra loans, says BJP

Telangana TS BJP has contested the TRS charge of the small, medium and micro enterprises of TS being denied ‘Mudra’ loans from the Centre and asserted that ₹4,705 crore worth of loans were sanctioned last year alone topping the charts for all the States.

“TRS working president and Minister K.T. Rama Rao has falsely tweeted that the Centre has been ignoring TS in disbursing Mudra loans when the official website states 11.35 lakh applications were filed for the loans disbursal. TS has been second and third in terms of loans issued in previous two years,” said senior leader G. Vivek Venkatswamy on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, he claimed the Centre had been “very generous” with TS but it was the government which was reluctant to implement its schemes lest any credit be given. “Medical insurance scheme of ‘Ayushman Bharat’ is a good example and people loss has been to the tune of ₹300 crore during peak of Covid-19 infection it has been belatedly accepted now,” he pointed out.

Same goes with the still born “IT&IR’ - Information Technology & Investment Region too has not fructified because the TRS Government “did not take a single step towards improving infrastructure like land acquisition, rail and metro rail network”,” claimed Dr. Vivek.

The “lackdaisical attitude” has also been reflected in the capital sliding down from fourth to the 24th rank in the latest ratings among urban areas.