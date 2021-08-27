TS to support direct marketing firms set up manufacturing units

HYDERABAD

‘State will always encourage companies with good quality products in direct selling’

Industries and IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan on Friday said that Telangana government is ready to extend help and support to direct marketing companies set up manufacturing operations in the State.

Addressing Telangana Direct Selling Sammelanam 2021 organised here, he said that direct selling is a 20-year-old industry and had encountered problems in the past due to some firms that cheated customers and committed fraud. Telangana government in 2017 had come up with regulations for direct selling companies to protect consumer interests.

Registration of direct selling companies will be launched soon by the Centre and will be handled by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). Registration and regulatory framework will augur well for all stakeholders, including customers, he said. Stating that Telangana will always encourage companies with good quality products in direct selling, Mr. Ranjan said that besides providing job and self income generation opportunities, the direct selling industry in Telangana would also be expected to encourage MSMEs by increasing sourcing from them.

The organisers of the Sammelanam in a release said as per a survey of Indian Direct Selling Association, Telangana contributed 13.15% to the share of business in southern region with a turnover of ₹292.50 crore or 1.74% of national sales in 2019-20. The Association urged the State government to facilitate a registration mechanism for direct selling entities in the State. Telangana has about 90,000 direct sellers, of whom 44,000 are women.

Policy advisor to Chief Minister and Water Resources Development Corporation chairman V. Prakash Rao said that youth can consider direct selling for employment and income generation. IDSA vice-chairman Rajat Banerji and treasurer Vivek Katoch spoke.