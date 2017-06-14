TS to submit details of Miyapur lands to SC

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday directed the officials to submit all the details pertaining to the Miyapur and other government lands in the city directly to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

These lands made it to the news headlines in the recent weeks. The CM wanted the officials to make a plea to the court to take these details into consideration while hearing the related cases.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, which discussed at length the ‘land scam’ in Miyapur, Balanagar, Shamshabad, Ibrahimpatnam and other areas in the City. The Government has also turned down the demand for an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the issue.

The State Government has come to a conclusion that no financial loss had been caused to the exchequer with the attempts made by some individuals with the help of officials of the Stamps and Registration Department to secure rights over some ‘Jagir’ lands. Officials of the Revenue and other Departments concerned have explained to the Chief Minister that not even a square yard of government land was encroached upon and the entire land was in the Government possession and control. The meeting came to a conclusion that there was no scam, whatsoever, as being alleged by the Opposition parties and a section of the media except for irregularities resorted to by some individuals in the matter of registration of the said lands. Since some officials involved in the issue had been arrested and the investigation was in progress, there was no need to seek a CBI probe, it was felt. Some individuals had created documents for general power of attorney (GPA) to ‘gain’ the rights over those old Jagir lands but such registrations were invalid and illegal, although they could have done it to add weight in support of their claims in case of litigation.

The registration for litigation rights over 810 acres in Miyapur would not amount to transfer of land, officials said.

In case of transfer of land the registration charges would have been ₹ 415 crore in proportion to the land value by only ₹ 60 lakh was paid. Besides, instead of recording the transactions in the immoveable property register (Book 1) they were recorded in the moveable property register (Book 4) and such transactions were invalid.

Some individuals had moved courts on the jagir lands that were abolished long back but their claims failed to stand the testimony of law in any court. The meeting felt that transactions of lands in other areas including Balangar were also carried out in a similar fashion and they too were invalid.