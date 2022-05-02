TS to provide impetus for electronic manufacturing: KTR  

LED TV maker Radiant ramps up capacity; plans foray into washing machines, fridge

Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao at the inauguration plant of Radiant Appliances and Electronics at Raviryal, Rangareddy district, on Monday. Also seen are Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy and radiant managing director Raminder Singh Soin. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

LED TV maker Radiant ramps up capacity; plans foray into washing machines, fridge

The Telangana government is keen on providing impetus to electronics manufacturing and will make all efforts in that direction, including to establish two more manufacturing clusters for the sector in the State, Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao said on Monday.

Over the next 10 years, the aim is to help the electronic manufacturing sector register ₹2.5 lakh crore in revenue as well as create 16 lakh new jobs in the State, the Minister said, inaugurating a new television manufacturing plant of Radiant Appliances and Electronics on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The electronics manufacturing sector has provided jobs to 1 lakh people in the past seven years in the State, he added.

Assuring all efforts will be made to grow the sector, Mr. Rama Rao said the State has a couple of electronics manufacturing clusters and there are plans to set up two more. Work is also under way to identify land parcels beyond Hyderabad to host new manufacturing facilities, he said, adding there is no shortage of power, water or skilled workforce in Telangana.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the State government has ensured uninterrupted power supply to not only industry, but also to households and farming community, he said.

Radiant Appliances and Electronics, which manufactures television sets for as many as 15 global brands such as Samsung and OnePlus, has invested ₹100 crore on the new plant. With the addition of the new plant, its production capacity has increased from 2.1 million units per annum to 4.5 million units.

Managing director Raminder Singh Soin and director Manikandan Narasimhan said in a span of little over two years since the first plant went on stream, the company has produced 50 lakh LED TVs. This, despite the supply chain challenges triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a media interaction, after the inauguration of the plant, they said the company has invested ₹200 crore on the TV manufacturing facilities and an additional ₹100 crore on units that supply components.

Mr. Soin said Radiant plans to get into contract manufacturing of washing machines and refrigerators, also for global brands. Foray into air-conditioner manufacturing is also on cards. He said the plan is to commission the washing machines by this year with an initial investment of ₹50 crore. Mr. Narasimhan estimated the investment required on the new production lines to be ₹200 crore in near future.