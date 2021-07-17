TS to promote use of liquid urea to reduce cost to ryots

First consignment of nano urea to reach State in couple of days

The first consignment of nano (liquid) urea from the IFFCO plant at Kalol in Gujarat has left for Telangana on Friday as Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy flagged-off the truck virtually.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the liquid urea developed with nano technology by the scientists of the Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Ltd. would save the burden of subsidy of ₹800 to ₹1,000 per bag of urea besides transport and storage expenses to the governments as a 500 ml liquid urea bottle would be available for ₹240 and it would substitute a bag of urea.

He complimented the IFFCO for securing the patents for the nano urea, which would also prevent environmental pollution – to the soil, water and air – from the making of urea. The product was not developed by a corporate company but by a cooperative of the farming community.

The Agriculture Department would promote the liquid urea in a large scale, the Minister said adding that it could sprayed on any crop two times – 20 days after sowing and before the flowering stage. Further, the liquid urea would be 80% effective against 30% in the granules form and the research conducted by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has proved that the liquid urea would also help 8% increase in the production and the quality of the produce would be better.

Stating that it would give higher (better) result with lesser cost and lesser quantity, the Minister said its availability to the farming community on a large scale would reduce the requirement/use of conventional urea by 50%. He instructed the officials to make the product available on a large scale as the product is approved under the fertilizer control order.

Vice Chairman of IFFO Dilip Sanghani, Secretary (Agriculture) M. Raghunandan Rao, IFFCO Managing Director U.S. Awasthi, Marketing Director Yogendra Kumar, and others were present.