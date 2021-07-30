TS to offer insurance cover for weavers

CM will launch Nethanna Bima soon: KTR

Telangana government will come with an insurance cover for weavers, on the lines of Rythu Bima for farmers.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will soon launch Nethanna Bima, the insurance scheme for weavers, Industries and IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao said in Sircilla on Friday. He said this while asserting that the Telangana government accorded top priority to welfare of weavers community in the State.

He was speaking after laying foundation of Gokaldas Images’ apparel factory at Sircilla Apparel Park. The ready-made garment firm was setting up a 500-machine stitching unit to manufacture inner garments for men and women. In April, it had entered into an agreement with Telangana government, the Minister’s office said in a release.

The Sircilla facility would be the first unit of Gokaldas Images in Telangana and provide employment to over 1,000 local persons, majority of them women, the Minister said.

On the Sircilla Apparel Park, Mr. Rao said it was being developed to international standards and would create over 10,000 employment opportunities in the region, of which majority will be for women. The Park is the State government’s special initiative to introduce modern best practices to the industry and would benchmarked to export standards. This would provide employment to women and enable them to earn higher incomes and also provide social security. The project would encourage the Sircilla Textile Cluster to generate higher value addition through finished garments for exports and create more jobs for locals, the release said.

Gokaldas Images MD Sumir Hinduja, Handlooms and Textiles Director Shailaja Ramaiyer and TSIIC vice chairman and MD E.V.Narsimha Reddy participated in the foundation-laying programme.