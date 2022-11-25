TS to host Skyroot facility to design, make, test rockets

November 25, 2022 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Skyroot Aerospace, the Hyderabad startup behind India’s first privately designed and built rocket that was launched recently, will set up the country’s first Integrated Rocket Design, Manufacturing and Testing Facility in Telangana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hailing the decision, Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao on Friday said he had promised the startup’s co-founders Pawan Chandana and Bharath Daka complete support for establishing the facility to design, manufacture and test rockets in the State.

The Minister, who was participating in a programme organised in T-Hub on Friday to celebrate Skyroot Aerospace’s successful launch of Vikram-S rocket, said it was a matter of pride and happiness that a spacetech company from Hyderabad broke all the barriers. Only a few companies across the world aced rocket science and achieved success in the first go. The launch was a truly historic moment, he said. Skyroot Aerospace was incubated at T-Hub and supported by T-Works.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Noting that State government had a Space Tech Policy in place, the Minister said Hyderabad aspired to be the spacetech capital of the country. He also wished Dhruva Space, another spacetech startup from Hyderabad that is scheduled to launch two satellites on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US