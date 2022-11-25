TS to host Skyroot facility to design, make, test rockets

November 25, 2022 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Skyroot Aerospace, the Hyderabad startup behind India’s first privately designed and built rocket that was launched recently, will set up the country’s first Integrated Rocket Design, Manufacturing and Testing Facility in Telangana.

Hailing the decision, Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao on Friday said he had promised the startup’s co-founders Pawan Chandana and Bharath Daka complete support for establishing the facility to design, manufacture and test rockets in the State.

The Minister, who was participating in a programme organised in T-Hub on Friday to celebrate Skyroot Aerospace’s successful launch of Vikram-S rocket, said it was a matter of pride and happiness that a spacetech company from Hyderabad broke all the barriers. Only a few companies across the world aced rocket science and achieved success in the first go. The launch was a truly historic moment, he said. Skyroot Aerospace was incubated at T-Hub and supported by T-Works.

Noting that State government had a Space Tech Policy in place, the Minister said Hyderabad aspired to be the spacetech capital of the country. He also wished Dhruva Space, another spacetech startup from Hyderabad that is scheduled to launch two satellites on Saturday.