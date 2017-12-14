TS to get Security Operations Centre

In an effort to strengthen cyber security infrastructure, the State would soon have a full-fledged Telangana Security Operations Centre (T-SOC) which would likely be operational this month-end.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, made the announcement at the two-day Cyber Security Conference here on Thursday.

“The first piece of (cyber security) architecture will be launched either this month itself or the next month. We will be launching our security operations centre at the State data centre,” Mr. Ranjan said. The government would also explore methods to protect vital infrastructure of which the government is the custodian.

Speaking to The Hindu after his address at the event, Mr. Ranjan said the T-SOC was ready to go live and it awaits a formal launch.

The T-SOC would be entrusted with providing security incidents monitoring to various government departments. It would combat cyber attacks by means of a security information and event management tool - RSA NetWitness. This tool would monitor operations from the Security Operations Centre. A streamlined reporting of threats would automatically detect incidents and respond to them faster. In his address, Mr. Ranjan requested Konfidas chief executive officer Ram Levi to assess the performance of the State vis-a-vis cyber security. This, he said, would include a ‘quick diagnosis of the State’s policy, the private sector and the skill capabilities of start-ups working in the cyber security area’.

Mentioning a memorandum of understanding that the State has signed with The Hague Security Delta, he sought to forge partnerships with Israel along similar lines.

In his presentation, Mr. Levi explained how Israel has become a world leader in cyber security and underscored the importance of protecting critical infrastructure.

Consul for Trade and Economic Affairs, Consulate General of Israel in Bengaluru, Shai Moses and Additional Director General (Law and Order) Anjani Kumar also spoke.