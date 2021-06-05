TS to extend welfare measures to migrant workers

The Telangana government has decided to formulate a policy to extend welfare measures such as providing ration (food security) cards, healthcare benefits, education and skill development training to migrant workers’ families.

At a meeting held here on Saturday, Labour Minister C. Malla Reddy and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed officials of the Labour department to collect data from all industries such as pharmaceutical and textile units, construction companies and rice mills for preparing an action plan.

The Chief Secretary told the officials to coordinate with the departments concerned and appoint a nodal officer to take up a special drive to collect data within 10 days. Special Chief Secretary (Labour & Employment) I. Rani Kumudini, Principal Secretaries Jayesh Ranjan (IT & Industries), Aravind Kumar (MA&UD), and Secretary (Labour) Ahmed Naddem attended.