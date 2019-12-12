TS to encourage onion cultivation with buyback facility

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy has stated that the State government is preparing an action plan to prevent in future situations like the severe onion crisis being experienced by consumers this season.

As part of the action plan, the government intends to supply onion seed to farmers interested in cultivating the crop in suitable soils and also arranging the buyback facility after fixing a support price for crop, which is a key ingredient in diet. Speaking at the fourth annual general body meeting of Telangana State Seed Development Corporation (TSSDC) here on Thursday, he blamed the crisis on major wholesale traders of onions resorting to hoarding, resulting in an unprecedented price rise of the vegetable crop.

Variation in soils

Stating that there were huge variations in the types of soils and crop yields in southern and northern parts of the State, the Minister said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was planning to promote the crop colonies’ concept to help farmers achieve good yields and income from their produce. He suggested the farmers to focus on maize cultivation in the State as poultry industry was facing feed problem due to its shortage. The Chief Minister had appointed a Cabinet Sub-Committee to recommend measures to help poultry industry to overcome problems.

The Minister also suggested the farmers to think about cultivation of spices such as coriander seed, cumin seed, mustard seed, fenugreek seed and others which have good demand in the market. He stated that soils in Telangana were suitable to many high-value crops such as spices.

On the huge opportunities for growth of seed industry in the State, Mr. Niranjan Reddy said a country like The Netherlands which was 15 metres below the mean sea level was supplying 40,000 varieties of flowers and other seed to the world. With several suitable conditions Telangana could meet the seed needs of the world in future. He suggested the seed farmers to visit other States and countries to study the best practices in seed production.

Principal Secretary (Agriculture) C. Parthasarathi, Chairman of TSSDC K. Koteshwar Rao, Director of TSSDC K. Keshavulu, Horticulture Commissioner L. Venkatarami Reddy and others attended.