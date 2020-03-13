TS to connect remotest parts of State by air

The Telangana government plans to re-activate old airports/airstrips, create greenfield airports and establish a chain of heliports to connect the remotest parts of the State, Industries and IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao said on Friday.

It proposed three greenfield airports to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and an equal number of brownfield facilities for revival, the Minister told the inaugural session of Wings India 2020 civil aviation conference and exhibition that this year has ‘Flying for All’ as the theme.

The three greenfield airports proposed are at Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Jakaranpally in Nizamabad and Gudibanda village in Adakkal mandal of Mahabubnagar. The three brownfield airports are at Mamnoor village in Warangal Urban district, Basanthnagar in Peddapally district and in Adilabad.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) was appointed by the State government consultant for preparing techno feasibility studies for existing airstrips (brownfield) and feasibility studies for greenfield airports, Mr. Rao said.

Noting that the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad was the primary airport in the State, the Minister said the government was actively working with various stakeholders to make the Warangal airport functional as soon as possible. It would boost regional air transport and support various other initiatives such as the mega textile park and the information technology hub launched in the city.

Bidar model

All stakeholders had agreed to work together to operationalise Warangal airport soon with an operating model similar, possibly, to Bidar airport.

Such efforts had become necessary considering Warangal is located within the 150-km concession zone agreed with RGIA. The State government had also requested MoCA to include Warangal Airport under Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS-UDAN), he said.

Stating that the Wings event provided an opportunity to showcase the State to the aviation industry, the Minister said there was a huge opportunity for MROs (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) in Hyderabad. “We see this as a great opportunity for investment and high-value employment creation and aspire to be a hub of airline and engine MROs activities,” he said.

The State was among the first to slash Value Added Tax (VAT) on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) from 16% to 1%, setting an example for other States — a decision that gave a boost to regional airline industry. It prompted leading operators such as Spicejet and Indigo to expand their operational base in Hyderabad.

Mr. Rao also highlighted other policy measures and support mechanism which the State had extended to support the aviation and aerospace eco-system.