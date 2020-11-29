TS to be part of national single window system on EoDB

HYDERABAD

29 November 2020 00:14 IST

‘Telangana is one of youngest and fast growing states that has a good reputation in EoDB’

Telangana will be one of the first states to be integrated with the national single window system conceived to improve the ease of doing business (EoDB), a senior official in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade said on Saturday.

Addressing a virtual conference on ‘Districts of Telangana: The New Growth Engines of Tomorrow’ organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, Additional Secretary to DPIIT Sumita Dawra said this pointing to how Telangana was part of a GIS-enabled land bank system initiative and stood to benefit.

“Telangana is one of youngest and fast growing states which has a good reputation in EoDB,” she said. The State has added 130 parks in the GIS-enabled land bank system because of which investors anywhere in the world will be able to see these parks, industrial information system, logistics and the plots available, she said.

Advertising

Advertising

Referring to the production-linked incentives introduced in 10 sectors by the Centre, to enhance manufacturing capacity and exports under Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, she urged district administrations to look at the sectors that best suited the districts and explore the benefits of the scheme. Telangana is one of the best in terms of handholding measures for attracting investments, she added.

Invest India vice president Dushyant Thakor said Telangana government is very progressive and doing good in terms of EoDB and quality investments by focusing sector wise strategically. There were 761 projects available from Telangana on India Investment Grid (IIG), an initiative of the Centre to showcase investment opportunities across States and sectors. Projects from Warangal urban, Karimnagar and Mahboobnagar figure in the list.

Director-Logistics in the State government Rajender Reddy said that district level committee has been formed to figure out suitable products from districts and work on those with export potential. Industry leaders, including CII Telangana chairman Krishna Bodanapu and EEPC chairman Mahesh Desai spoke, according to CII release.