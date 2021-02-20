TS team scouts for stone to be used in Secretariat

HYDERABAD

Quarries in Hinapur and in Kheda visited

A delegation led by Minister for Roads and Buildings Vemula Prashanth Reddy visited the stone quarries of Dholpur, Bari, Karauli and a few other places in Rajasthan on Saturday as part of shortlisting the stone varieties for use in the construction of new Secretariat buildings here.

The delegation comprising Engineer-in-Chief (R&B) I. Ganaptathi Reddty, Executive Engineer Shashidhar, architect Oscar, representative of executing agency Shapoorji Pallonji Group Lakshman and others enquired about the varieties of stones available therd and their quality including longevity.

They also visited red stone quarries in Hinapur and biju stone quarries in Kheda and their availability. The delegation has been on the visit following the directions of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for sourcing the quality stone for the new Secretariat.

The delegation visited Taj Mahal and Red Fort and enquired about the quality of stone used in the monuments with the officials concerned. On Friday, they visited Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament buildings.