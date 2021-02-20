TS team scouts for stone to be used in Secretariat

A delegation led by Minister for Roads and Buildings Vemula Prashanth Reddy visited the stone quarries of Dholpur, Bari, Karauli and a few other places in Rajasthan on Saturday as part of shortlisting the stone varieties for use in the construction of new Secretariat buildings here.
The delegation comprising Engineer-in-Chief (R&B) I. Ganaptathi Reddty, Executive Engineer Shashidhar, architect Oscar, representative of executing agency Shapoorji Pallonji Group Lakshman and others enquired about the varieties of stones available therd and their quality including longevity.
They also visited red stone quarries in Hinapur and biju stone quarries in Kheda and their availability. The delegation has been on the visit following the directions of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for sourcing the quality stone for the new Secretariat.
The delegation visited Taj Mahal and Red Fort and enquired about the quality of stone used in the monuments with the officials concerned. On Friday, they visited Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament buildings.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath