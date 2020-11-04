TS-TDP to take up rejuvenation campaign

Panel to identify issues relating to farmers and weaker sections, to keep cadre motivated

The Telangana unit of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has decided to take up a 100-day campaign to highlight people’s issues and rejuvenate the party from the grass-root level across the State.

The six-member coordination committee of the party, which met here on Wednesday, decided to identify the issues, particularly those relating to farmers and weaker sections. The first step in this direction would be to re-constitute the party’s State committee with a mix of experienced and youth leaders.

“We have strong cadre in Telangana, which is the founding place for the TDP. We are working out steps to keep the cadre motivated by taking up different programmes from time to time,” a senior leader told The Hindu. The party has, simultaneously, decided to focus on preparing the manifesto for the ensuing elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) focusing attention on issues ward-wise.

A special meeting of the party’s GHMC committee had been convened on Thursday to chalk out an action plan to reach out to people and identify the problems that are being faced in different areas. This would be followed by preparation of the party’s manifesto incorporating methods through which the party proposes to resolve these issues.

The prime focus on Wednesday’s meeting was on revitalising and strengthening the party from the grass-root level. Directions would accordingly be issued to the leadership at the district level to identify youth willing to lead the party activities at different levels. TDP TS president L. Ramana, party politburo member Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy, senior leaders Kothakota Dayakar Reddy, Aravind Kumar Goud and others participated in the meeting.